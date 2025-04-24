Super Falcons Star Nominated For Best Goalkeeper Award In France

Super Falcons star Chiamaka Nnadozie has been nominated for best goalkeeper award in the French Arkema Premier League for the 2024/25 season.

Nnadozie won the award last season, beating

Olympic Lyon’s Christiane Endler and Katarzyna Kiedrzynek of Paris Saint-Germain to the top prize.

She also won the National Union of Professional Footballers award for the best goalkeeper in the French women’s top-flight.

The 24-year-old was the African nay Nigerian to win both awards.

This season, the Paris FC shot stopper will battle Paris Saint-Germain’s Mary Earps and Olympic Lyon’s Christiane Endler for the individual accolade.

The former Rivers Angels star has kept 10 clean sheets this season, while Endler and Earps have 13 and eight respectively.

Since moving to France in 2020, Nnadozie has established herself as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe.

Nnadozie has also won the best goalkeeper prize at the CAF Awards for the last two years.

By Adeboye Amosu



