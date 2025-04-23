We’re Disappointed With Result, Performance Against Palace –Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has described his side’s 2-2 draw and overall performance against Crystal Palace in Wednesday’s Premier League match as disappointing.

The Gunners were denied the three points as Palace fought back twice to hold Arteta’s men to a draw.

Jakub Kiwior opened the scoring very early in the encounter before Eberechi Eze equalised.

Late in the first half Leandro Trossard restored Arsenal’s lead but substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta drew Palace level with a brilliant lob over David Raya after a misplaced pass by William Saliba.

A defeat for Arsenal would have handed Liverpool their 20th league title, but Arne Slot’s side must now beat or draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to be crowned champions.

“We are disappointed with the result and performance,” Arteta said after the tie. “We didn’t find enough consistency in actions to dominate the game. It’s part of football and cost us two points. It can be difficult.

“In many aspects of the game, we should have done better today. We require the consistency. Today they were very organized and deserved credit. We have to do much better.

“It can be very difficult, but that’s the standard required in the Premier League. In many aspects of the game we should have done better today.

“[Crystal Palace] were very organized and they deserve the credit, but as well we have to be critical with ourselves and we know that we have to do much better.”

On mistakes costing them: “For sure, it costs you points. It’s part of football. We have the most important game of the season in six games. We need to get our energy back.”

“We haven’t been able to see the games off and the margins have been too small, several times with ten men. Especially when we have been ahead in games, especially in the second half we have to be able to see the game off.”



