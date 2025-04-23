Chukwueze Benched As Milan Thrash Inter To Reach Coppa Italia Final

AC Milan booked a place in the Coppa Italia final with a 3-0 win in the second leg of their semi-final against rivals and Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

The Rossoneri progressed into the final 4-1 on aggregate after holding Inter to a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Also, Milan have ended Inter’s hopes of landing the Treble this season.

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze did not feature in the encounter as he was an unused substitute.

There was no Marcus Thuram nor Denzel Dumfries available to Simone Inzaghi for Wednesday’s game.

Hakan Calhanoglu was also rested at the beginning and replaced in the starting line-up by Kristjan Asllani.

Milan selected Luka Jovic with Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic up front, continuing with their 3-4-3 shape despite the continued absence of Kyle Walker.

With what was their first real opportunity of the game, Milan found the breakthrough on 36 minutes after a great team move that ended with the ball at Alex Jimenez’s feet on the right flank.

He played in the perfect cross for Jovic to slam home a header in the middle of the box.

Jovic would double the Rossoneri five minutes into the second half. Theo Hernandez’s corner was poorly defended – It was a mess in the middle and the Serbian was on hand to stab home from five yards out.

Just as Milan started to run the clock down, they put the game beyond any doubt by adding the third goal thanks to Tijani Reijnders in the 85th minute.

Leao slipped a ball in for Reijnders on the outside, and the Dutchman made no mistake with his first-time finish from the corner of the six-yard box.

Milan are now into their second final in four months after winning the Supercoppa Italiana against Inter in January.

They will go on to face either Empoli or Bologna in this season’s Coppa Italia final.



