Ejuke Tipped To Shine At Sevilla

Newly appointed Sevilla head coach Joaquin Caparros is expecting big things from winger Chidera Ejuke.

Caparros recently took charge of the Rojiblancos following the sacking of Garcia Pimienta.

Ejuke linked up with the LaLiga club on a free transfer last summer after severing ties with CSKA Moscow.

The Nigeria international was sidelined for few months with a hamstring injury.

The 27-year-old has registered two goals and one assist in 22 league appearances for Sevilla.

Despite Ejuke’s slow start, Caparros believes he has the quality to become an important player for his team.

“He (Ejuke) has quality. In the first half of the season, when he was here, he was a decisive player,” Caparros was quoted by Futbol fantasy.

“I’ve seen him in games where he’s been decisive for our team. Therefore, he has to come back; he has the confidence of me and the entire coaching staff.”

By Adeboye Amosu



