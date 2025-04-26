Bundesliga: Tella Grabs Assist In Bayer Leverkusen’s Over Augsburg

Nathan Tella grabbed an assist in Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-0 win win over Augsburg at the BayArena on Saturday.

Tella teed up Patrick Schick for the game’s opening goal in the 13th minute.

Emiliano Buendía netted the home team’s second goal late in the first half.

Tella has so far scored two goals and registered three assists in 24 league appearances for Xabi Alonso’s side this season.

The winger was replaced by Piero Hincapié in the 64th minute.

His compatriot Victor Boniface was an unused substitute for Bayer Leverkusen in the game.

Augsburg paraded their Nigerian import Frank Onyeka for 90 minutes.

By Adeboye Amosu





