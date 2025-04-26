Oriental Derby: Rangers Stars Declare War On Enyimba

Rangers midfielder Isaac Saviour says the team is focused on the oriental derby against Enyimba.

The holders will host Stanley Eguma’s side in a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 35 encounter at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday.

Both teams are battling for a continental ticket.

“We are focused on the game against Enyimba who are a big team by all standards,”Saviour told the club’s media.

Read Also:I’m Coming Back To My Level –Jackson Speaks After Helping Chelsea Beat Everton

“We are highly motivated and the team is going into this match with a positive mindset.

” Our target is to grab the three points at stake to ensure our supporters that will be coming out in their numbers go back home celebrating.”

Adding to the anticipation, winger, Silas Nenrot, emphasized the significance of the derby.

“Any day, anytime, an encounter between the two top oriental rivals is always a top of the bill fixture,” Nenrot stated.

” From our last two matches against top sides like Insurance and Lobi Stars, we are going to increase the tempo against Enyimba to ensure we celebrate at the end of the match.”

By Adeboye Amosu



