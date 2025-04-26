I’m Coming Back To My Level –Jackson Speaks After Helping Chelsea Beat Everton

Nicolas Jackson has said he is coming back to his level after helping Chelsea beat Everton in Saturday’s Premier League encounter.

Jackson’s first goal since December earned the Blues a 1-0 win over Everton to strengthen their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

The Senegal international rifled in the winner from 20 yards, his first Premier League goal from outside the box, to guarantee the Blues a point clear of sixth-placed Newcastle in the league table.

Also Read: Copa del Rey Final: La Liga President Accuses Real Madrid Of Threatening Referees

“It was a very good goal,” Jackson was quoted by NBC. “Very happy to be back… Very good, everybody knows coming back from injury isn’t easy but now my body feels good, I’m coming back to my level. I am very happy that we win. That is the most important thing.”

On qualification for Champions League next season, the former Villarreal star added: “For the players, for the fans, everybody. That is our dream. I’ve never played it. Hopefully next year we play in it. We are still fighting.

“It’s not done yet so now we just move to the next one and try to fight for that spot.”



