6 New Players Chelle Should Call Up For 2025 Unity Cup

With just a few weeks until the commencement of the 2025 Unity Cup, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle will be hoping to invite fresh faces he can assess ahead of the resumption of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September.



Nigeria will face Ghana and either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago this May in the Unity Cup, slated for London.



CompleteSports.com’s AUGUSTINE AKHILOMEN examines six new players who should be considered for the Unity Cup.



1. Chrisantus Uche (Getafe, Spain)



One of Nigeria’s most consistent players in La Liga this season, Uche has become a household name at Getafe due to his combative play and ability to score goals.

Having made 30 appearances, netting three goals and providing five assists, the Nigerian international has distinguished himself as a versatile player at Getafe.



Although injury prevented Uche from honouring his first invitation against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in a 2026 World Cup qualifier in March, the young midfielder is expected to be high on the list for the Unity Cup.



2. Rafiu Durosinmi (Viktoria Plzeň, Czech Republic)



Young, adventurous, and deadly in front of goal, Durosinmi needs no further introduction, having become one of Nigeria’s hottest striking prospects in Europe for Viktoria Plzeň.



In the domestic league, Durosinmi has scored five goals in 11 matches, while also netting twice in four appearances before their exit from continental competition.



The Unity Cup will be a perfect opportunity for Eric Chelle to assess his potential ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

3. Tosin Adarabioyo (Chelsea, England)



Having indicated his interest in playing for the Super Eagles, Adarabioyo would undoubtedly be a valuable asset to the team, judging by his defensive prowess for Chelsea in the Premier League.



Chelle will be delighted to see him potentially pair up with William Troost-Ekong in the Super Eagles’ defence at the Unity Cup.



4. David Akintola (Çaykur Rizespor, Turkey)



A brilliant winger who combines pace and skill, Akintola has been instrumental in Çaykur Rizespor’s impressive campaign in the Turkish League this season.



The Unity Cup could serve as an ideal platform for Akintola to prove his worth in the colours of the Super Eagles.

5. Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)



With the Super Eagles’ defence still somewhat suspect, the Unity Cup should serve as a litmus test for Ogbu, given his physicality, aerial prowess, and tidy tackling.



Ogbu, who represented Nigeria at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland, was on the bench for the Super Eagles against Rwanda and Zimbabwe during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March.



The upcoming Unity Cup may afford him the opportunity to convince Eric Chelle of his ability to stake a claim for a regular spot in the Eagles’ shirt.



6. Chuba Akpom (Lille, France)



Having expressed his desire to play for the Super Eagles, Akpom — who has lit up the English Championship, the Dutch Eredivisie, and now Ligue 1 with goals — may finally get his long-awaited chance to represent Nigeria at the Unity Cup.











