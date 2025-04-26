Russia Football Union Announces Venue For Super Eagles Friendly

The Russia Football Union has announced venue for the highly anticipated friendly between the country’s senior men’s national team and Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The friendly, which is slated for Friday, June 6 will hold at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

It will be the first-ever meeting between both countries at this level.

Russia last played at the ground on September 1, 2021- a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Croatia.

Read Also:U-17 WWCQ: Flamingos Qualify For World Cup After Away Draw With Algeria

Valery Karpin’s side have another friendly lined up against Belarus in Minsk on June 10.

The Super Eagles will take part in an invitational tournament tagged Unity Cup in May before the friendly with Russia.

Black Stars of Ghana, Reggae Boys of Jamaica and Soca Warriors of Trinidad and Tobago will also participate in the tourney.

Nigeria’s first game is against eternal rivals Ghana at the Gtech Community Stadium, London on Wednesday, May 28.

By Adeboye Amosu



