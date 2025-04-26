Arokodare, Onyedika Nominated For Top Award In Belgium

Super Eagles duo Tolu Arokodare and Raphael Onyedika have been nominated for the prestigious Ebony Shoe award.

The Ebony Shoe is awarded to the best African player or player of African origin in the Belgian Pro League.

Arokodare has caught the eye with his impressive displays for KRC Genk this season.

The 24-year-old has racked up 20 goals and five assists in 35 league appearances for Thorsten Fink’s side.

Onyedika has been one of the top performers for the Club Brugge side that reached the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League.

Read Also:Russia Football Union Announces Venue For Super Eagles Friendly

The former FC Midtylland midfielder has registered two goals and two assists in 47 appearances across all competitions for holders Brugge in the current campaign.

Nigerian-born Canada international Promise David, who plays for Union Saint-Gillloise, Democratic Republic of Congo International Noah Sadki and Morocco winger Zakaria El Ouahdi are the other players nominated for the award.

Former Super Eagles striker Daniel Amokachi won the inaugural award in 1992.

Other Nigerian winners of the award include Victor Ikpeba, Godwin Okpara, Celestine Babayaro and Paul Onuachu.

The awards ceremony will be staged in Brussels on Monday ,May 12.

By Adeboye Amosu



