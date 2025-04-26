We’re Feeling Very Frustrated Right Now — Enrique Laments PSG’s Home Defeat To Nice

Luis Enrique has expressed his disappointment after Paris Saint-Germain lost 3-1 to OGC Nice in Ligue 1 on Friday night.

PSG’s bid to complete the first ever unbeaten Ligue 1 season ended with four games left following the defeat to Nice at the Parc Des Princes.

Having wrapped up the title earlier this month and gone 30 games without defeat, Enrique and his men were on course for history.

But Morgan Sanson gave Nice the lead on his first start of the season in the 34th minute, before Fabian Ruiz equalised for the hosts seven minutes later.

Also Read: Arokodare, Onyedika Nominated For Top Award In Belgium

However, former Aston Villa midfielder Sanson’s close-range volley put the visitors ahead again a minute after the restart and Youssouf Ndayishimiye headed home a 70th-minute free-kick for their third.

Speaking after the encounter, Enrique posited that PSG deserved to win.

“We are feeling very frustrated right now,” he told the Paris-based club’s website. “That’s football. We have to accept the result and congratulate Nice because they were clinical in taking their chances. But I think overall, we deserved to win. Our performance was very good, but the result doesn’t reflect that.

“That’s the way football is sometimes and you have to accept the result when you don’t take your chances. I don’t think today’s result is a fair one, but now we have to focus on our recovery and turn attentions to the next match in London. We will be ready, for sure.”



