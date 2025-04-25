Close Menu
    U-17 WWCQ: Flamingos Qualify For World Cup After Away Draw With Algeria

    James Agberebi

    Nigeria’s Flamingos have qualified for this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

    The Flamingos achieved the feat after playing 0-0 with Algeria in the second leg of the final qualifying round on Friday.

    The team qualified for the World Cup on a 4-0 aggregate scoreline win against their North African counterpart.

    Aside the Flamingos, the other African teams who have also booked their tickets for the World Cup are Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire.

    Also, North Korea, South Korea, USA, Mexico, Canada, China, Japan, have qualified for the World Cup.

    The 2025 U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco will run from 17 October to 8 November.


    James Agberebi

