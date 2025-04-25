Moffi’s Nice Inflict First League Defeat On PSG This Season

OGC Nice handed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) their first loss of the Ligue 1 season after their 3-1 victory at the Parc des Princes, ending their quest of an invincible season in the league.

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi was not in action for Nice as he was an unused substitute.

Morgan Sanson scored a brace while Youssouf Ndayishimiye got Nice’s other goal.

Fabian Ruiz leveled the score in the first half but it was ultimately not enough to avoid defeat.

Against the run of play Sanson, who made his first start of the season, opened the score for Nice on 34 minutes from close range.

In the 41st minute Ruiz leveled the score as he scored his fourth goal of the Ligue 1 campaign, finishing off with a superb half volley off an assist from Ousmane Dembélé.

Just 22 seconds into the second half, Sanson scored his second goal of the game to put Nice 2-1 ahead.

Then with 20 minutes left Ndayishimiye made it 3-1 after heading in a free kick.

The win took Nice up to fourth place on 54 points while PSG have already been crowned league champions.

PSG’s attention will now shift to Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg clash with Arsenal at the Emirates.



