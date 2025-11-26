Estevao Has Special Affection For Barcelona –Agent Reveals

The agent of Estevao Andre Cury has revealed that the exciting winger has a special affection for Barcelona despite signing for Chelsea.

Barcelona wanted to sign Estevao before he moved to Chelsea, with the youngster having admitted Barca were his dream club, but couldn’t get a deal done due to the club’s financial situation.

Cury opened up on the situation and revealed how there were many talks held with Barcelona about the Brazilian youngster.

“We talked to Barça about Estevao in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. We went to the offices to offer the player because I believed that he would have a great future in world football. Barça is not financially healthy and of course it is not possible to carry out an operation. It’s sad, but football is like that,” he told Cadena SER (via Barca Blaugranes).

”The people in Barça’s technical staff always approved the signing of Estevao, but Deco was tied up because the club’s finances didn’t allow it.

“Estevao has a five-year contract and is enjoying his time at Chelsea. But he has a special affection for Barcelona.”

Despite claims of Estevao having affection for Barcelona, Estevao was a torn in the flesh of the Catalan giants in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League encounter at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian Wonder kid was among the goals as Chelsea thrashed the La Liga champions 3-0, netting a superb solo strike to nake it 2-0.

France international Jules Kounde’s own goal had given Chelsea a deserved 1-0 before substitute Liam Delap added the third goal.



