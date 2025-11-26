Europa League: Iheanacho Returns To Training Ahead Celtic Vs Feyenoord

Kelechi Iheanacho has returned to training ahead of Celtic’s UEFA Europa League clash with Feyenoord on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Iheanacho spent more than one month on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury he sustained in the game against Sturm Graz.

The Nigeria international has missed Celtic’s last six games across all competitions.



The 29-year-old is now set to return to action after travelling with the Celtic squad for the match with Feyenoord.

He has yet to feature under interim head coach, Martin O’Neill.

Iheanacho joined the Hoops on a free transfer in the summer after severing ties with Sevilla.

The versatile striker has has netted three goals in eight appearances for the Scottish Premiership champions.



