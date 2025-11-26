Akpom Delighted To Score First Goal For Ipswich Town

Chuba Akpom is full of excitement after opening his goal account for Ipswich Town, reports Completesports.com.

Akpom scored Ipswich Town’s second goal in Tuesday night’s 2-0 win at Hull City.

The striker tapped home into the empty net after Dara O’Shea’s header had forced Ivor Pandur into a save from a corner.

The Ajax loanee also appreciate the fans for their support since his arrival at the club.

“I needed a sweaty one like that, to be honest,” he reflected. “Every striker wants to score goals and I’m really thankful to the fans. There’s been games where I’ve come on and they’re still singing my name and I haven’t even got my first goal yet. That really gave me a big push. I’m glad to get off the mark,” Akpom was quoted by twtd.

“When you haven’t made the impact that you wanted to, and you come on against QPR and Swansea and they’re singing your name, I feel like that’s amazing support and it gives me more of a lift.

“Even today they were singing it again. It makes you want to give that extra 10 per cent, especially when they’re travelling to places like Hull.

“Thank you to all of you guys that are doing it and I appreciate it a lot.”

By Adeboye Amosu



