UCL: Nigerian Youngster Named In Club Brugge Squad For Sporting Lisbon Clash

Nigerian youngster Vince Osuji has been named in Club Brugge’s matchday squad for the UEFA Champions League clash with Sporting Lisbon.

It’s the second time Osuji will be included in Brugge’s Champions League squad this season.

The 19-year-old was an unused substitute in the Belgian Pro League side’s clash with Atalanta in December.

The defender joined Club Brugge from Swedish outfit Kalmar in January.

He has been featuring for Club Brugge U-23 side since his arrival.

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika is expected to start for Nicky Hayen’s side tonight in Portugal.

Club Brugge currently occupy 26th position on the table with four points from four games.



