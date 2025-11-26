UCL: Deeney Blames Osimhen’s Absence For Galatasaray Defeat To Union Saint-Gillloise

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has said Galatasaray missed Victor Osimhen in their Champions League defeat to Union Saint-Gillloise.

Okan Buruk’s men fell 1-0 to the Belgian Pro League side at the RAMS Park on Tuesday night.

Osimhen missed the game due to the injury he picked up on international duty with Nigeria two weeks ago.

The 26-year-old has scored six times in three appearances in the Champions League this season.

Galatasaray also lost 4-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt on matchday one when he was unavailable due to injury.

Deeney said it is important for the Turkish Super Lig champions to get the striker back as soon as possible.

“Victor Osimhen, you just can underplay his importance to the team. Yes they’ve got Lemina and other players that add other elements, but Osimhen is one of the top five strikers in world football,” Deeney said on CBS Sports Golazo.

“If you don’t have someone like that, you can’t just pull anybody from the bench. Without Osimhen they’ve lost a big part, they need to get him back as soon as possible.”

By Adeboye Amosu



