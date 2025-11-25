UCL: Tella Features In Leverkusen’s Win At Man City, Chelsea Beat 10-Man Barcelona

Super Eagles winger Nathan Tella featured as a substitute in Bayer Leverkusen’s stunning 2-0 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

Tella, who made his return to action in Leverkusen’s 3-1 victory over Wolfsburg last weekend after a two-month injury layoff replaced Christian Kofane eight minutes from time.

It was the Nigeria international’s first appearance for Die Werkself in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Alejandro Grimaldo and Patrik Schick were on target for the visitors in the game.

At the Stamford Bridge, Chelsea thrashed 10-man Barcelona 3-0 in a thrilling contest.

The win takes Enzo Maresca’s side to fifth position in the Champions League standings.

Chelsea led through Jules Kounde’s own goal three minutes before the half hour mark.

Barcelona captain Ronald Araujo was sent off just before the break for a second booking.

Chelsea dominated the second half and netted the second courtesy of a superb finish from Estevao.

The Brazilian dribbled past Pau Curbasi before thundering a shot into the net.

Substitute Liam Delap added Chelsea’s third – his first goal since the Club World Cup – after a VAR review overturned the decision to rule it out for offside.



