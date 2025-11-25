Close Menu
    Estevao Equals Mbappe, Haaland Champions League Scoring Feat

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Estevao equaled Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland UEFA Champions League scoring feat, after he got on the score sheet in Chelsea’s 3-0 win against Barcelona on Tuesday night.

    The second goal of the night was scored by the young sensation Estevao after Jules Kounde put the ball inside his own net.

    Estevao (18 years and 215 days) has become only the third teenager in history to score in each of his first three Champions League starts.

    Only Mbappe (18 years and 113 days) and Haaland (19 years and 107 days) had achieved this feat before him.

    the Brazilian weaved past several defenders before firing home from a tight angle.

    Things went from bad to worse for the Catalans after Ronald Araujo was sent off.

    Summer signing Liam Delap then added the third goal to wrap up the one-sided contest.


