UCL: We Showed We Can Do It Against Anyone –Delap Speaks On Chelsea’s Win Against Barcelona

Liam Delap has said Chelsea’s impressive win against Barcelona is an indication that they can do it against any top side.

The Blues produced a hugely impressive performance to thump Barcelona 3-0.

Chelsea broke the deadlock before the half-hour mark as Marc Cucurella’s work down the flank and Pedro Neto’s goal-bound flick saw Jules Kounde inadvertently divert the ball into his own net.

After the break, and with Barcelona down to 10 men, Estevao made it 2-0 with an incredible solo run and strike.

That came before Delap tapped home Enzo Fernandez’s square pass for the third of the evening.

“It was incredible,” Delap said on a win that moves the Blues to fifth in the league phase standings. “You grow up dreaming of nights like this, so it’s a very special moment for me. We had a game plan, and everyone executed it really well. I thought it was a great performance and a great night for everyone involved.

“I believe we’re building something really good here. We’re working together every day, and we’re getting better and better. We come into every game with huge belief. Today, we showed that we can do it against anyone.”

Delap explained that Blues head coach Enzo Maresca’s plan was to try to impose their authority on the Blaugrana – and that the squad executed it perfectly.

“We knew how strong Barcelona are and how many good players they have, but we also knew that their high line is so high, and we knew that we needed to be defensively solid, and that we could hurt them. Defensively, everyone was really solid.

“We had to pass the ball about to create that space, and I think everyone should be really proud of themselves.”

Up next for Delap and his Chelsea teammates is a London derby with Premier League leaders Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.



