Real Madrid Preparing €100m To Sign Osimhen

Spanish giants Real Madrid are weighing up €100 million for Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, according to Fichajes.

Osimhen on the radar of Real Madrid is gaining more and more importance as part of the plan to free up Kylian Mbappé from his role as a center forward and return him to his natural position on the left wing.

At the club, they believe it is the ideal moment to take a definitive step towards a consolidated goal scorer, capable of providing immediate goal-scoring ability and physical presence in the box.

The Nigerian attacker has maintained a very high performance since arriving at Galatasaray, where he has become an offensive reference, and his name is once again at the forefront as a strategic solution for the upcoming season.

The club believes they need a pure striker who brings finishing, execution speed, and scoring consistency.

Osimhen fits that profile precisely: he is powerful, aggressive in every run, and possesses a goal-scoring instinct that aligns with the offensive philosophy sought by the sports management.

Additionally, his contractual situation and the media impact he has gained at Galatasaray have reignited Madrid’s interest, as they now officially assess his addition as a top priority move.

With his arrival, Mbappé could regain the inner freedom to the left that made him decisive in his best years, while the team gains a clear reference in the opponent’s area.

The main obstacle to Osimhen’s signing is Galatasaray itself, which paid €75 million for his transfer from Napoli and is not willing to let him go without a financial return commensurate with his sporting impact.

At Real Madrid, they know that the operation could easily surpass the €100 million mark, especially if the interest of other top European clubs is triggered.

The Turkish board is convinced that they can recover even more than the amount invested and use the deal as one of the most profitable sales in the market.

On the other hand, the white club considers the investment strategic, believing that the Nigerian forward could have an immediate effect both on results and offensive structure.

The arrival of a forward like Osimhen would require the coaching staff to reconfigure the attack. Mbappé would return to his natural habitat on the left, while the Nigerian would take on the goal-scoring responsibility as the central reference.



