Boniface Backed To End Barren Run At Werder Bremen

Former Werder Bremen strikers Claudio Pizarro and Martin Harnik have backed Victor Boniface to end his goalless run at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Boniface joined the Greens on a season-long loan from from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

The Nigeria international has yet to score in nine games for Horst Steffen’s side.

Harnik Backs Boniface To Shine

Martin Harnik however believed Boniface will soon hit the ground running at the club

“Of course, he’s a special guy,” the former Austrian international told DeichStube.

“He’s a character to me that you have to let do. Similar to Max Kruse, he needs as much freedom as possible.

“If you let him off the leash, I believe that he is a really creative player with a lot of joy to play and will also help the team.”

Pizarro Keeps Faith In Nigeria

Pizarro urged Boniface to keep working hard and show his quality on the pitch.

“He’s in a difficult phase at the moment, but he just has to keep working to show his quality again,” he said.

“Hopefully, he’ll start at Werder; that would be very important for both sides. When he scores, then hopefully a lot of goals will come.”



