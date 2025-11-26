UCL: We Can Be Dangerous Against Anyone –Kane Warns Arsenal

Ahead of today’s (Wednesday) UEFA Champions League encounter at the Emirates, Harry Kane has warned Arsenal that Bayern Munich can be a dangerous side to any team.

It will be a battle of first and second when Arsenal entertain six-time Champions League winners Bayern.

Both Arsenal and Bayern will go into the tie in fine form as Champions League group leaders Bayern are on 12 points and just behind them in second place is Arsenal also on 12 points.

The last time both teams clashed in the competition was the season before last with Kane helping Bayern eliminate Arsenal 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

Speaking ahead of the big encounter, Kane talked about what to expect, what makes Arsenal tough to beat as well as past clashes with the London club.

”It will be a tough game. Arsenal are top of the Premier League and the Champions League for a reason. They are very solid, we need to make sure we’re alert and that we make it difficult for them to win the ball back,”Kane said (via Bavarian Football Works).

“We need to use our strengths, our pressing. Two of the best teams in the world will be going at each other, and we’re looking forward to this game. It will be a good opportunity to test ourselves.

“They’ve become more solid, they have more experience – but they play similarly to how they did back then; defensively, their structure is better. They’ve gained experience in the Champions League, which has made them better and helped them grow. That’s why they’re in the position they’re in right now. It will be a good test for us.

“With Tottenham, it was always one of the biggest games of the season against Arsenal; I have friends who are fans of both teams. It’s not quite the same with Bayern as we don’t always play against each other – we got an important win against them in the quarter-finals two years ago. I’ve scored a lot of goals here in this stadium – but haven’t won many games. I hope we can change that tomorrow.

“The game will be different; Arsenal are more structured defensively, while against PSG there was more man against man pressing. But it was a great moment against Paris, that gave us a lot of confidence. It will be tough again – we’ll have to see how it goes. We have to play with enthusiasm and try to reach our level so that it’s difficult for the opponent – ​​just like in the first half against Paris. We can be dangerous against anyone.”



