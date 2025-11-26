Ekpo: Fredrick Will Be A Big Miss For Eagles At AFCON 2025

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has disclosed that the Super Eagles will miss the absence of Benjamin Fredrick at the fast-approaching 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Fredrick will miss the tournament due to a knee injury that he sustained in training at Dender prior to their clash against Royal Antwerp on Saturday.



The 20-year-old defender has been a revelation for the Super Eagles since making his debut against Jamaica in the Unity Cup on May 31, which was hosted at the Gtech Community Stadium, the home of his parent club Brentford.

Reacting to the development, Ekpo told Completesports.com that Fredrick’s injury is a big blow for the Super Eagles.



“It’s sad news to hear that Fredrick will miss the Africa Cup of Nations as a result of a knee injury. He’s a player who has been fantastic for the Super Eagles during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



“Fredrick may be young, but he has the experience of a matured defender and his absence will be a big miss for the Super Eagles.



“I hope and pray a miracle takes place on his knee so that he will be part of the Nigerian squad for the AFCON. We need him to be part of the team.”



