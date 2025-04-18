Europa League: Balogun Disappointed With Rangers’ Defeat To Athletic Bilbao

Rangers defender Leon Balogun has expressed disappointment with the team’s defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

Barry Ferguson’s side were eliminated from the UEFA Europa League following a 2-0 defeat to the LaLiga club on Thursday night.





Both teams battled to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of the quarter-final fixture last week.

Balogun admitted that Rangers didn’t live up to expectations in the game.

“I think you have to be honest and I don’t think we showed enough quality today in order to severely threaten them,” the Nigerian told told BBC.

“We all came here with a lot more expectation probably to ourselves and we did not really live up to it.

“I know this is not what the supporters and the people back home want to hear, but sometimes you have to hold your hands up and I think Bilbao showed that they’re the better team. Were we hoping for probably a lucky punch.”



