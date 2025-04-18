NPFL: Kwara United’s Overused Midfielder Akanni Set To Miss Heartland Clash

Kwara United midfielder, Akeem Akanni, is set to miss his fifth consecutive Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match when the Afonja Warriors take on Heartland of Owerri on Sunday in a Matchday 34 fixture at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, Completesports.com reports.

Although Akanni has resumed training with his teammates, head coach Tunde Sanni is reportedly still monitoring his fitness level.





The midfielder is believed to have suffered from fatigue due to overuse and was subsequently given time to recover.

In his absence, Coach Sanni has relied on the midfield trio of Omotayo Suleiman, Philip Osho, and Shola Abdulrahman over the past four games.

“We arrived in Owerri on Thursday, coming directly from Benin after our Federation Cup match against Solution FC,” said a Kwara United official who preferred to remain anonymous.

“Our focus has now shifted back to the league as we prepare to face Heartland on Sunday.

“We’re aiming for a positive result and hope to secure all three points, especially after dropping all three in our last home game against Bendel Insurance.

“We don’t have significant injury concerns at the moment, except for Akeem Akanni, who has been out for about four matches.

“He’s back in training, but the coach is still assessing his match fitness. In the meantime, he has deployed either Omotayo Suleiman, Philip Osho, or Shola Abdulrahman to fill that midfield role,” the official added.

Heartland currently sit 15th on the NPFL table with 41 points, while Kwara United are in 11th position with 43 points ahead of Sunday’s clash.

