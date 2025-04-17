Ilechukwu Eyes Continental Spot As Rangers Progress In Federation Cup

Rangers International Head Coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, remains shrewdly optimistic that the Coal City Flying Antelopes can still snatch a continental berth at the close of the 2024/2025 campaign, Completesports.com reports.

Ilechukwu, fondly called the ‘Working One’, said the windows are still open for the five-time Cup winners to haul themselves back into the CAF interclub competitions for the 2025/2026 season.





The 46-year-old spoke after his side’s 1-0 triumph over Bendel Insurance in Wednesday’s President Federation Cup Round of 16 clash at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

Godwin Obaje coolly dispatched the ball into the far post from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time after he was brought down inside the area by Insurance defender, Baba Joshua.

The Flying Antelopes held tenaciously till the final whistle, thus sealing their place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 President Federation Cup.

They will now face Plateau United in the Quarter-final fixtures released by the Tournament Department of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Asked if Rangers can still clinch a continental ticket through the Federation Cup, the former MFM FC (Lagos), Heartland FC (Owerri), and Plateau United (Jos) gaffer responded in the affirmative, stressing that the window is still wide open.

“You see, Remo Stars are going to win the league. I’m so happy for them, especially for my brother, Coach Daniel Ogunmodede. Once I’m not there, he’s there. So, as far as I’m concerned, the league title is gone, but the window for the continent is still open regarding the other CAF Champions League slot and the CAF Confederation Cup slots from the league and the Federation Cup,” Ilechukwu said.

“It’s possible we can win all of the remaining five games and if we do, we get there. So we’ve got to prepare the boys mentally to see what we can do in our next game against Lobi Stars.

“Also, we’re still in the race for the President Federation Cup. And yes, we’re in it to win and then get into the continent.”

The Rangers technical boss insisted that his squad has all it takes to win the Federation Cup and return to the African continent, or secure one of the available slots via the league.

Ilechukwu added: “We’ve got the character, the capacity, the mentality, and we’ve also got the record. What I think we need to do is to look at some of our players who have serious injuries, find out what to do, and then prepare for the next game, which I know is going to be very tough.

“And for now, nobody can boast that he’s going to win the Federation Cup.”

By Sab Osuji



