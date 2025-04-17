Kano Pillars Defender Joins Lithuanian Champions Zalgiris Vilnius

Nigeria defender, Nelson Abiam has joined Lithuanian champions Zalgiris Vilnius, reports Completesports.com.

Abiam put pen to paper on a three-year contract with his new club.





The centre-back made history in the 2023/24 season, becoming the first-ever defender to finish as his club’s top scorer with five goals for Doma United.

He last played for Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, outfit Kano Pillars.

Zalgiris Vilnius will hope his arrival help boost their chances of winning the title again.

Vladimir Cheburin’s side currently occupy third position on the league table with 12 points from seven games.

Abiam was part of home-based Super Eagles side that qualified for the 2024 African Nations Championship, CHAN.



