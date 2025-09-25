Europa League: Celtic Coach Hails Iheanacho’s Impact In Red Star Belgrade Clash

Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers praised the impact of Kelechi Iheanacho after the half-time substitute netted in a 1-1 draw against Red Star Belgrade.

Iheanacho replaced Daizen Maeda at half-time after the Japan international struggled in the centre-forward role in Serbia.

Celtic had failed to make any chances from open play by half-time but they immediately improved, forcing three saves before Iheanacho took an excellent touch in the box and stroked the ball into the top corner in the 55th minute.

However, 10 minutes later Red Star Belgrade equalised through Marko Arnautovic.

“I thought Kels coming in was very, very good for us,” Rodgers told BT Sport. “We needed someone centrally to hold the ball up. I felt that we arrived into the final third in the first half and then we were either loose with the ball or didn’t hold the ball up.

“It’s one of Kels’ great strengths. He can take the ball in, he can use his body well and obviously allows you to progress up the pitch. So he gave us a really much better platform in the second half.”

Iheanacho has now been involved in goals contributions in Celtic’s last three matches.

At the weekend he provided an assist in his side’s 4-0 away win against Partick Thistle in the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals.

Also, he scored a late penalty as Celtic pipped Kilmarnock 2-1 in a league clash.

Iheanacho’s new found form would be good news to the Super Eagles handlers as they get set for the final round of matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

He was not listed in the Super Eagles side that faced Rwanda and South Africa on matchdays seven and eight this month.

By James Agberebi



