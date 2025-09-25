Onyedika Doubtful For Super Eagles World Cup Qualifiers

Club Brugge star Raphael Onyedika could miss Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic,reports Completesports.com.

Onyedika left the pitch in the 16th minute of Club Brugge’s thrilling 5-5 draw with Westerlo on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old was replaced by Alexander Stankovic.

The defensive midfielder has made six league appearances for Nicky Hayen’s side.

Read Also:Europa League: Iheanacho’s Strike Earns Celtic 1-1 Draw At Red Star Belgrade

Hayen is expected to provide more update on Onyedika’s fitness ahead of his side’s next league game with Standard Liege on Saturday.

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle will hope the injury is not serious.

Chelle is already sweating on the fitness of another midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru ahead of the October international break.

Dele-Bashiru sustained a muscle injury in Lazio’s 1-0 home loss to AS Roma on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



