    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Europa League: Durosinmi Rues Viktoria Plzen Home Loss To Lazio

    Rafiu Durosinmi can’t hide his disappointment following Viktoria Plzen’s home defeat to Lazio, reports Completesports.com.

    Plzen were defeated 2-1 by the Serie A club in the first leg of their Round of 16 contest on Thursday night.


    Durosinmi scored the hosts only goal of the thrilling contest.

    Alessio Romagnoli gave Lazio the lead in the 18th minute.

    Durosinmi then equalised with a superb header eight minutes after the break.

    It was the striker’s second goal in the competition this season after he hit target in Plzen’s previous clash with Ferencváros.

    Gustav Isaksen netted the winning goal for Lazio deep into stoppage time.

    “It is a tremendous pity for us. We had chances to add the second goal, but they scored. But anything can happen in the second leg,” the Nigerian told Nova Sport.

    The two teams will clash in the second leg next week in Rome.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

