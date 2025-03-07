Europa League: Dessers Thrilled To Score Against Mourinho’s Fenerbahce

Cyriel Dessers says Rangers can be proud of their performance against Fenerbahce in Thursday night’s UEFA Europa League encounter.
Barry Ferguson’s side stunned their hosts 3-1 in Istanbul in the first leg of their Round of 16 contest.
Dessers got a goal and an assist in the thrilling encounter.
Read Also:UEL: Durosinmi’s Goal Not Enough As Lazio Bag Late Winner Against Viktoria Plzen
The Nigeria international also had two goals ruled out for offside in the second half.
The striker was also excited to score at the popular Şükrü Saracoğlu Spor Kompleksi.
“Overall, I think we can be very happy with this evening. We handled them well. It will not be easy to handle them again next week but you see that we can hurt any team on the counterattack,” the former Feyenoord forward told UEFA.com.
“Its a very nice feeling to score in a stadium like this. For the first goal, I just saw the ball drop between the defender and the goalkeeper and that’s one of those moments as a striker when you have to be sharp.”
By Adeboye Amosu
“It’s a very nice feeling to score in a stadium like this. For the first goal, I just saw the ball drop between the defender and the goalkeeper and that’s one of those moments as a striker when you have to be sharp.”
Dessers is a quick thinker in front of goal. He knows exactly what to do.
Who are those thinking Dessers can only score against the smaller teams?
Who says Kolawole is not strong enough when it comes to African football?
Osaze Odewengie could play against Cameroon. How much more is our goal machine, Dessers?
From one sports site to another, Desser’s name and his pictures are everywhere.
I have said that one day, you go kuku make me proud and now you eventually did.
Unto the national team. I am paying much attention to the NFF and Eguavoen. No hidden place for the wicked kę. Nigerians are watching you, people. Dessers must make the final list of the World Cup qualifiers and all our informed players.
No room for magomago. We need all our best players to prosecute the World Cup qualifiers this month which Dessers is among them.
You people have delayed the innocent Dessers for so long to show
his capability but when God says yes, nobody can oppose it. I am the happiest person on earth now because of Dessers.
How market ooo Eguavoen? If I were you, I would have resigned jęję.
Did Eric Chelle travel to watch Dessers live before he decided to invite him?
Eguavoen needs to tender an apology to Cyriel Dessers.
Anyway, that aside. The final list is my focus now. Ire o. God bless Nigeria!!!