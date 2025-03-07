Europa League: Dessers Thrilled To Score Against Mourinho’s Fenerbahce

Cyriel Dessers says Rangers can be proud of their performance against Fenerbahce in Thursday night’s UEFA Europa League encounter.

Barry Ferguson’s side stunned their hosts 3-1 in Istanbul in the first leg of their Round of 16 contest.





Dessers got a goal and an assist in the thrilling encounter.

The Nigeria international also had two goals ruled out for offside in the second half.

The striker was also excited to score at the popular Şükrü Saracoğlu Spor Kompleksi.

“Overall, I think we can be very happy with this evening. We handled them well. It will not be easy to handle them again next week but you see that we can hurt any team on the counterattack,” the former Feyenoord forward told UEFA.com.

“Its a very nice feeling to score in a stadium like this. For the first goal, I just saw the ball drop between the defender and the goalkeeper and that’s one of those moments as a striker when you have to be sharp.”

By Adeboye Amosu



