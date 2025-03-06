UEL: Durosinmi’s Goal Not Enough As Lazio Bag Late Winner Against Viktoria Plzen

Nigerian forward Rafiu Durosinmi scored but a late strike by Gustav Isaksen earned nine-man Lazio a 2-1 win at Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League first leg round of 16 tie on Thursday.

It was the third game for the 22-year-old in the Europa League this season, with two goals and an assist.





Pavel Sulc thought he had given Viktoria Plzen the lead on 11 minutes but his effort was disallowed by VAR.

Alessio Romagnoli then put Lazio 1-0 on 18 minutes but Durosinmi drew his side lwvel in the 53rd minute.

Lazio were reduced to 10 men on 77 minutes after Nicolo Rovella was shown a straight red card.

The Serie A outfit had another player given his matching orders as Samuel Gigot was also shown a straight red card.

But eight minutes into stoppage time Isaksen netted the winner for Lazio.

In Norway, Bodo/Glimt trounced Olympiacos 3-0 with Super Eagles left-back Bruno Onyemaechi featuring.

Onyemaechi was brought on with nine minutes left with Olympiacos already trailing by three goals.

It was Olympiacos’ first defeat since losing 1-0 to Asteras Tripolis on October 27, 2024 in a Greek topflight clash.

In the outcome of the other ties, AS Roma edged out Athletic Bilbao 2-1 and Eintracht Frankfurt beat Ajax 2-1 in the Netherlands.

The second leg will be played next week Thursday.

In the early kickoff Cyriel Dessers scored and also provided an assist as Rangers defeated Fenerbahce 3-1 in Turkey.

By James Agberebi



