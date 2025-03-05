Europa League: Manchester United Suffer Fresh Injury Blow

Manuel Ugarte and Harry Maguire were reportedly absent from Manchester United training session ahead of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 clash against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Both players were substituted in Sunday’s FA Cup loss to Fulham at home in the fifth round.





According to BBC Sport as reported by Daily Express, Maguire and Ugarte both sustained minor injuries on their most recent outing prior to the trip to Spain.

The duo are “unlikely” to be involved in tomorrow’s match against Sociedad, although the issues aren’t thought to be severe.

Maguire was forced off during extra time against Fulham.

After the defeat to the Cottagers over the weekend, Amorim stated: “I have to see how Harry Maguire is. It’s a tough moment in that aspect, but we have to move on. We will be a competitive team on Thursday.”

Following their elimination from the FA Cup, the Europa League is now the only competition left for United to secure a trophy.

The Red Devils are currently languishing in 14th place in the Premier League standings which is on course of becoming their worst-ever season in the top-flight since the 1973-74 campaign when they ended up in relegation under the guidance of Tom Docherty.



