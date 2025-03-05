‘We Are Proud Of You’ — Slavia Prague Celebrate Ogbu’s Maiden Super Eagles Invitation

Czech Republic outfit Slavia Prague have praised their defender Igoh Ogbu following his maiden invitation to the Super Eagles.

The 25-year-old was named in Nigeria’s provisional squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda’s Amavubi and Warriors of Zimbabwe on Tuesday.





Head coach Eric Chelle is expected to later cut the list to 23.

Slavia Prague took to the social media to celebrate Ogbu’s invitation.

” Igoh Ogbu earns his first senior @NGSuperEagles call-up!,the Red and Whites wrote on X.

Read Also:Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly Shouldn’t Be Considered For England Call-Ups –Heskey

“Nigeria will face Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

“Congratulations, Iggy! We are so proud of you! .

The centre-back joined Slavia Prague from Norwegian club Lillestrøm in 2023.

The former Gombe United player was part of Flying Eagles squad to the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger.

He was also part of Paul Aigbogun’s squad to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup also in the same year.

By Adeboye Amosu



