Everton Line Up Bid For Ndidi

Everton have revived their interest in Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, reports Completesports.com

The Toffees moved to sign Ndidi on a free transfer last summer but he turned them down to stay with Leicester City.

The defensive midfielder signed a new three-year contract with the Foxes after helping them win the Championship.

That deal included a £9m transfer clause should the Foxes drop straight back into the second tier.

According to talkSPORT, Everton want to lure Ndidi to the Merseyside this summer.

The 28-year-old is also on the radar of Saudi Pro League clubs.

Ndidi joined Leicester City from Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk in January 2017.

He has scored 11 goals in 252 league appearances for the Foxes.

The player was part of the squad that won the FA Cup in the 2020/21 season, and the Community Shield the following campaign.

By Adeboye Amosu



