    World Football

    Ex-Chelsea Star Gallagher Sets New Champions League Record

    James Agberebi

    Conor Gallagher set a new Champions League record after scoring just 27 seconds in Atletico Madrid’s clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

    Despite winning the second leg 1-0 to tie the encounter 2-2 on aggregate, Atletico went on to lose 4-2 on penalty shootout.


    Gallagher’s goal after 27 seconds against Madrid is the quickest ever goal scored by an English player in a Champions League.

    Also, it is the quickest goal scored by Atlético Madrid player in the competition’s history.

    Madrid continued their dominance over their city rivals in the Champions League by recording another win against Diego Someone’s men.

    It is now six wins in six meetings for Madrid in the knockout rounds of the competition.

    The holders will now meet their 2006 conquerors Arsenal in the quarter-finals.


