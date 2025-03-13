Close Menu
    NPFL: Bulus Takes Charge At Lobi Stars After Babaganaru’s Departure

    Adeboye Amosu

    Tony Bulus has been appointed Lobi Stars head coach for the remainder of the season, reports Completesports.com.

    Bulus takes charge of the team following Mohammed Babaganaru’s departure.


    Babaganaru only managed Lobi Stars for three games.

    The Makurdi club failed to record a win in the three games under his reign.

    The new coach Bolus, once managed defunct MFM FC,Rangers and Katsina United.

    Lobi Stars currently occupy bottom spot on the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, table.

    Lobi Stars will be away to Bayelsa United in Yenagoa this weekend.

