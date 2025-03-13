2026 WCQ: Torunarigha Replaces Injured Tella In Super Eagles Squad

KAA Gent defender Jordan Torunarigha has been handed an invitation for Nigeria’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The centre-back will take the place of injured Nathan Tella in the 23-man squad.





The 27-year-old was initially included in the provisionally list but was excluded from the 23-man squad.

“Camp Update: Jordan Torunarigha has been called to replace injured Nathan Tella. We wish Nathan quick recovery,” reads a short message on the Super Eagles X account.

Tella was named among the substitutes in Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 defeat to Bayer Munich on Tuesday.

Manager Xabi Alonso revealed after the game that he could be sidelined for this weekend’s Bundesliga clash with Stuttgart.

The Super Eagles will be away to the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali next week Friday.

Eric Chelle’s men will host the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Tuesday, March 25.

By Adeboye Amosu



