    Guinea’s Guirassy Equals Salah’s Champions League Record

    James Agberebi

    Borussia Dortmund Guinea international Serhou Guirassy has equaled Mohamed Salah’s Champions League record after helping the Bundesliga giants overcome Lille on Wednesday night.

    Guirassy provided an assist to help Dortmund defeat his former club Lille 2-1 in France in the second leg round of 16 clash.


    Dortmund progressed into the last eight on 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

    The Guinean set up the assist for Dortmund’s goal scored by Maximilian Beier.

    Guirassy has now equaled Salah as the African player with the most goal/assist in a single Champions League season (14).

    The assist was the 29-year-old’s fourth and he has scored 10 goals in this season’s competition.

    Up next for Guirassy and his Dortmund is a tough last eight tie with Barcelona.


