Ex-Premier League Star Tears Into Carragher Over Salah Criticism

Former Aston Villa star Ahmed Elmohamady has labelled Jamie Carragher a ‘disgrace’ in response to his criticism of Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool legend hit back at Salah on Monday following his bombshell interview at the weekend.

Salah claimed the club had thrown him under the bus after their draw at Leeds on Saturday.

He also claimed there is ‘no relationship’ between himself and Arne Slot after he was left out of the starting line-up once again.

The 33-year-old has been named on the bench for each of Liverpool’s last three Premier League matches.

Meanwhile, he has been left out of the squad for their Champions League clash with Inter Milan off the back of his latest remarks.

Carragher issued his own response to Salah’s comments during Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football coverage.

Ahead of Manchester United’s win over Wolves, he called the two-time Premier League champion’s antics a ‘disgrace’ as well as referencing his time at Chelsea.

Salah endured a difficult two-and-a-half years with the Blues, which saw him score just twice in 19 appearances for the club.

Carragher later took to social media on Tuesday after the Liverpool star posted a cryptic selfie from the Reds’ gym.

He wrote on X: “I’m not sure I’ve wanted Liverpool to win a game more than tonight for a long time. Come (on) you mighty Reds.”

Salah’s former international teammate Elmohamady has now fired back in defence of the Egypt captain.

In a post on X (talkSPORT), the retired right-back said: “Right Jamie you’re a disgrace, Salah completely rewrote his story through hard work, humility, and world-class performances.

“He didn’t ‘fail’ at Chelsea — he was never given the chance. He went to Italy, rebuilt himself, then came to Liverpool and became: a Premier League legend, Egypt’s greatest ever player, one of the most consistent forwards of his generation.

“Salah has carried Egypt for years and getting Egypt qualified for World Cup twice after so long, Salah earned everything.

“No wonder you got blanked by (Cristiano) Ronaldo. No wonder (Lionel) Messi called you out. No wonder (Jose) Mourinho said you were below average and not even in (the) top 1000 defenders in (the) Premier League.”

Elmohamady made 33 appearances alongside Salah for Egypt, as well as featuring in the Premier League for Sunderland, Hull and Aston Villa.



