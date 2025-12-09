AFCON 2025: Samatta, Msuva Headline Tanzania’s Final Squad

Captain Mbwana Samatta and experienced forward Simon Msuva has been named in Tanzania’s final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Samatta returns to lead the side after rediscovering his form with French Ligue 1 club Le Havre.

Several standout performers from the Tanzanian Premier League — including Feisal Salum, Pascal Msindo, Yakoub Suleiman and Mohammed Hussein — have been retained, while young talents such as Kelvin Nashon and Novatus Dismas also make the squad.

Defender Haji Mnoga, who plays for Salford City in England, is among the most notable overseas inclusions.

The Taifa Stars will be making their fourth AFCON appearance in Morocco.

Miguel Gamondi’s side are drawn in Group C with Nigeria, Tunisia and regional rivals Uganda.

Tanzania open their AFCON campaign against Nigeria’s Super Eagles on 23 December before facing Uganda four days later and concluding the group phase against Tunisia on 30 December.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Yakoub Suleiman (Simba SC)

Hussein Masalanga (Singida BS)

Zuberi Foba (Azam FC)

Defenders

Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans)

Shomari Kapombe (Simba SC)

Lusajo Mwaikenda (Azam FC)

Mohamed Hussein (Young Africans)

Nickson Kibabage (Simba SC)

Alphonse Mkabule (Shamakhi, Azerbaijan)

Wilson Nnang (Simba SC)

Novatus Dismas (Göztepe FC, Turkey)

Kelvin Nashon (Tanda Jiji)

Pascal Msindo (Azam FC)

Haji Mnoga (Salford City, England)

Dickson Job (Young Africans)

Midfielders / Forwards

Ibrahim Abdulla (Young Africans)

Habibu Iddi (Singida BS)

Tarrryn Allouche (Rochdale AFC, England)

Charles Mombwa (Floriana FC, Malta)

Morice Abraham (Simba SC)

Feisal Salum (Azam FC)

Ahmed Pipino (Azam FC)

Abdul Suleiman (Azam FC)

Iddi Selemani (Azam FC)

Mbwana Samatta (Le Havre, France)

Elias Maguli (Azam FC / Ufaransa)

Shomari Lawi (Aalborg BK, Denmark)

Simon Msuva (Al-Talaba, Iraq)

By Adeboye Amosu



