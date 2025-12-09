Babangida: Super Eagles Must Win AFCON Title After World Cup Disappointment

Tjani Babangida says winning the title at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will make up for the disappointment of the Super Eagles failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles failed to earn a berth at the mundial after losing 4-3 on penalities to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of the African playoffs last month.

Eric Chelle’s side are now firmly focused on winning a fourth AFCON title in Morocco.

Babangida: Super Eagles On Redemption Mission

Babangida believed winning the tournament should appease the fans.

“I think that after the unfortunate experience of missing the FIFA World Cup back to back, it is still very painful to digest this reality,” Babangida told Tribal Football.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Pisa Coach Confirms Akinsanmiro In Super Eagles’ Final Squad

“However, the next target is the AFCON tournament, which can be used to redeem the image of Nigeria football. For NFF, the players and football stakeholders, all we have now is the AFCON. So, we have to do everything we can to win the tournament.

“The tournament will not be easy, all the major African teams that qualified for the 2026 World Cup are also there, but the Super Eagles may surprise the world and go all the way.

“I think the team can bring the Cup back to Nigeria after more than 12 years. I see Nigeria playing in the final, at least and anything can happen in cup final. Super Eagles played in the final of the last edition. The team lost to Cote d’Ivoire 2-1.”

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group C with Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The West Africans will face the Taifa Stars of Tanzania in their opening fixture in Fez on Tuesday, 23 December.

By Adeboye Amosu



