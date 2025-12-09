Close Menu
    AFCON 2025: Pisa Coach Confirms Akinsanmiro In Super Eagles’ Final Squad

    Adeboye Amosu

    Pisa SC manager Alberto Gilardino has confirmed Ebenezer Akinsanmiro has been named in Nigeria’s squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

    Akinsanmiro has caught the eye with his impressive performances for Pisa this season.

    The midfielder is on loan at Pisa from Inter Milan.

    The 21-year-old was expected to be named in Super Eagles’ squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoffs last month but was stopped by injury.

    Akinsanmiro returned to action in Pisa’s 1-0 home loss to Parma on Monday.

    He replaced Marius Marin at the start of second half.

    Gilardino revealed he will join the Super Eagles camp after Friday’s clash with Leece.

    “Akinsanmiro? After Lecce (on December 12), he’ll miss several matches,” Gilardino was quoted by FC Inter1908.

    The Super Eagles will open camp for AFCON 2025 next week Monday.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

