Exclusive: ‘I Want To Make Nigeria Proud’ – Ibrahim Opens Up On Reims Breakthrough, Chelsea Trial

From grassroots football in Lagos with Ojodu City FC to the bright lights of Ligue 1, 19-year-old Hafiz Umar Ibrahim is fast emerging as one of Nigeria’s most promising young talents. The Reims striker, who began the 2024/25 season with the club’s reserve team, has now become a key member of the first team under coach Samba Diawara.

Ibrahim’s meteoric rise has seen him feature in five Ligue 1 matches and two Coupe de France games, including a stellar performance in the semi-final win against Cannes where he scored and provided an assist.





In this exclusive interview with Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI, Ibrahim reflects on his journey so far — from his prolific run at the Viareggio Cup, his trial at Premier League giants Chelsea, to his Ligue 1 debut — and reveals his ambitions for club and country.

Completesports.com: You scored your first goal and also assisted in the Coupe de France semi-final win over Cannes. How did that make you feel?

Ibrahim: It feels amazing to contribute to my team in such an important match. Scoring and assisting in a win is always a dream for any player, and I’m happy to have made an impact. But most importantly, it’s about the team, and we’re all working together to achieve success.

Going into the semi-finals, did you think you would be the star of the game against Cannes?

Honestly, I didn’t go into the game thinking about being the star. I just wanted to play my part, help the team, and do my best. Sometimes, things just fall into place, and I’m glad I could contribute with a goal and an assist. But the star is always the team — not just one player.

You’ll be facing PSG in the final. What are your chances against such a big team?

PSG are a top team and it’ll definitely be a big challenge for us, but we’re excited. We know what they bring to the table, but we’re focusing on our own strengths. We have a strong squad, and we’ll give everything on the pitch. Anything can happen in football, and we’ll be ready for the fight.

You’ve now featured in five Ligue 1 games. How has the experience been so far?

Playing in Ligue 1 has been a huge step for me. The level of competition is very high and it’s a big learning experience every time I step onto the pitch. The speed of play, the quality of players, the atmosphere — it’s all been incredible. I’m still adapting, but I feel like I’m growing with every match.



Reims are close to the relegation zone. What’s the spirit like in the dressing room as you fight to stay up?

It’s tough, but the team spirit is strong. We know the situation, and we’re all committed to working hard and fighting for every point. The atmosphere in the dressing room is positive, and we’re pushing each other to give our best. We believe in ourselves and we’ll keep battling until the very end.

Did you expect to get to this stage in your career, especially after just featuring in the 2024 Viareggio Cup?

To be honest, it’s been a whirlwind. The Viareggio Cup was a fantastic experience, and I never imagined that just a few months later I’d be playing in Ligue 1. But it’s a testament to hard work and belief in myself. I’ve always believed that if I keep pushing and improving, opportunities will come. It’s all part of my journey.

You had a trial at Chelsea. What was that like, and what did you take away from the experience?

My trial at Chelsea was a huge moment for me. It was an amazing experience to be around such top-class players and coaches. I learned a lot, especially about professionalism and the level of performance required to play at the very top. I’ll never forget that experience.

What has your journey been like so far, including the challenges you’ve faced and your long-term goals?

My journey has been full of challenges, but they’ve all shaped who I am today. I’ve had to fight for every opportunity. It hasn’t been easy, but I’ve grown through the struggles. My target is simple: to keep improving, to keep scoring goals, and to make my family and country proud. I want to reach the very top of football and represent Nigeria on the world stage.



