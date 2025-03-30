Exclusive: Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup Dream Still Alive; Osimhen’s Frustration Shows Patriotism —Iroha

Former Nigeria defender Ben Iroha has exclusively told Completesports.com that the Super Eagles still have a bright chance of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals in Mexico, Canada, and the USA, despite their disappointing 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe on Tuesday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The former Vitesse Arnhem wing-back also highlighted striker Victor Osimhen’s visible frustration and anger after the game as a testament to his patriotism and commitment to Nigeria’s quest for a seventh FIFA World Cup appearance.





Also Read: 2026 WCQ: ‘Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup Fate No Longer in Their Hands’ —Okpala

Osimhen, who had put the Super Eagles ahead in the 74th minute, was substituted late in the game due to cramp. Shortly after, Zimbabwe equalised. Video footage showed Osimhen storming off in frustration, refusing to entertain entreaties from teammates and officials.

“That’s patriotism. That’s commitment from a player who gave more than 100 per cent to ensure the Super Eagles secured a win to boost their World Cup qualification hopes,” Iroha told Completesports.com from his base in Texas, USA, on Saturday evening.

“That’s the hallmark of dedication. Osimhen has shown he is a world-class player in the two games he has played so far. If he had been with the team from the start, the Super Eagles would likely be in a much stronger position in the group.”

Following the draw, many have written off Nigeria’s chances of reaching the 2026 World Cup, but Iroha remains optimistic, insisting that the Super Eagles can still navigate their way through.

“I don’t think there’s anything to be overly worried about. Yes, the result was disappointing, but let’s remember our qualification struggles in 1994. Against all odds, we secured a crucial result in Algeria to qualify,” he said.

Also Read: When The gods Deserted The Super Eagles! –Odegbami

“The Super Eagles still have a chance. South Africa, Benin, and Rwanda could slip up. There are still four matches left, and anything can happen. The team just needs to stay focused and work harder. At worst, they could still qualify via the play-offs. All hope is not lost.”

When asked about South Africa potentially facing FIFA sanctions for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho, Iroha maintained that Nigeria’s qualification should not depend on external factors.

“If South Africa breached the rules, they should face the consequences. But I believe the Super Eagles can still qualify for the World Cup, with or without a points deduction for South Africa,” he concluded.

By Sab Osuji



