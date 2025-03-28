2026 WCQ: ‘Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup Fate No Longer in Their Hands’ —Okpala

Former Nigeria international, Sylvanus Okpala (aka ‘Quick Silver’), has exclusively told Completesports.com that the Super Eagles could still qualify for the 2026 World Cup finals in Mexico, the USA, and Canada but strongly emphasised that their fate is no longer in their hands.

The Super Eagles currently sit fourth in Group C, trailing leaders South Africa, Rwanda, and Benin Republic as they head into matchday seven of the qualifiers in September.





‘Quick Silver’ admitted that Nigeria controlled their World Cup destiny after their 2-0 win over Rwanda in Kigali but that the subsequent 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe altered the dynamics of their qualification chances.

“The Super Eagles could still make it to the World Cup, but the truth is that their qualification fate is no longer in their hands,” Okpala told Completesports.com on the sidelines of his team Edel FC’s training match at Awka City Stadium.

“Before the match against Zimbabwe on Tuesday at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the Super Eagles’ fate was completely in their hands.

“But that 1-1 draw against the Warriors changed everything, as the Super Eagles must now win all their remaining four games and still rely on the results of matches involving other teams like South Africa, Benin Republic, Rwanda, and even Zimbabwe,” said Okpala, who paved the way for Nigerian players in European professional football with his 1983 move to CF União of Portugal.

South Africa currently lead Group C with 13 points, while the Super Eagles are fourth with seven points.

By Sab Osuji



