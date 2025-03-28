2026 WCQ: I Expected Eagles To Be More Aggressive Against Zimbabwe. –Adepoju

Former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju says he expected the Super Eagles to be more aggressive against Zimbabwe in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.



Recall that Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe, to put their qualification for the World Cup in real jeopardy.



With just seven points from six games, Nigeria sit fourth in Group C, trailing leaders South Africa by six points.



Speaking with Flashscore, Adepoju stated that the players should have stopped Zimbabwe from creating any attacking threat after their first attempt hit the frame of the goalpost.



“The boys didn’t play badly, but poor game management at the end cost us the result.

“I expected them to be more aggressive when Zimbabwe looked like they might take the lead and not let them reach our area. That could have stopped their momentum in the final moments.



The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner, noted that he’s still optimistic the Super Eagles will amend their mistakes and qualify for the 2026 World Cup.



“We were on the right track after our win in Rwanda, but our result against Zimbabwe set us back,” Adepoju said.



“If we had won, we would have had nine points, but now we have only seven.



“Before the game against Zimbabwe, I said Nigeria might qualify for the World Cup, but it would be tough. Now, it is even tougher.”







