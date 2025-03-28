Carrick: Iheanacho’s Experience, Character Important To Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has disclosed that Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho’s experience and character will play an important role for the club.



He made this known amid Iheanacho’s extra hardwork in training during the international break.



In a chat with Teesside Live, Carrick believed the Nigerian international still has a huge part to play in the team.



“That’s what it takes now. Kel’s definitely a big part of the group, and important because of his experience and his character. The way he trains and goes about his business, he’s a good example to the younger lads,” Carrick said.

Read Also: 2026 WCQ: I Expected Eagles To Be More Aggressive Against Zimbabwe. –Adepoju



“It’s taken him a few games to get really up to 100% in terms of sharpness and fitness, but he’ll have a big impact for us between now and the end of the season, I’m sure.



“In terms of the extra training and looking after himself, that shows the attitude and his mentality really. People don’t always see that side, particularly during an international break.



“I guess that’s the advantage of that these days where it gives people that window into seeing things like that you never used to see.”







